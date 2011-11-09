ICBC president: respects Goldman's move to sell shares

BRIEF-Silgan reports new senior notes offerings
* Silgan Holdings Inc - plans to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes maturing on march 15, 2025
BEIJING Nov 9 The president of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , the world's largest bank by market value, said on Wednesday that he "respects" a decision by Goldman Sachs Group Inc to sell ICBC shares.
President Yang Kaisheng was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a financial forum in Beijing.
He added that he believed Goldman's decision was for its own reasons, and didn't reflect a lack of confidence in ICBC's value.
Goldman Sachs is seeking to raise up to $1.54 billion by selling 2.4 billion ICBC shares, according to a term sheet seen on Wednesday by IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Terril Yue Jones;Editing by Miyoung Kim)
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazilian car rental company Movida Participações SA's initial public offering (IPO) was priced on Monday at the bottom of a suggested price range, a sign of a buyers' market for a string of new issues in waiting.
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Grupo BTG Pactual SA has fired partner Marco Gonçalves as head of mergers and acquisitions, following reports that he was sued by a New York City nightclub after leaving a $340,000 bill unpaid last year, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.