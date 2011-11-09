ICBC president: respects Goldman's move to sell shares

BEIJING Nov 9 The president of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , the world's largest bank by market value, said on Wednesday that he "respects" a decision by Goldman Sachs Group Inc to sell ICBC shares.

President Yang Kaisheng was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a financial forum in Beijing.

He added that he believed Goldman's decision was for its own reasons, and didn't reflect a lack of confidence in ICBC's value.

Goldman Sachs is seeking to raise up to $1.54 billion by selling 2.4 billion ICBC shares, according to a term sheet seen on Wednesday by IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Terril Yue Jones;Editing by Miyoung Kim)