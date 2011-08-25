ICBC H1 net profit rises 29.4 pct

HONG KONG Aug 25 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , the world's most valuable lender, said its first-half net profit rose 29.4 percent to a record, helped by improving net interest margin and higher fee income.

ICBC said it made a net profit of 109.48 billion yuan in January-June, in line with analysts' expectations for 106.9 billion yuan, according to a Reuters survey of 9 analysts.

It was also higher than the 84.6 billion yuan it made the same period last year.

ICBC, in which Goldman Sachs and American Express hold stakes, has seen its Hong Kong-listed shares fall by about a quarter in the past three months over fears that there could be a spike in bad loans if the Chinese economy slows. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Jacqueline Wong)