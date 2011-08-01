CORRECTED-ICBC investor to sell up to $486 mln worth of HK shares-term sheet

(Corrects to show the transaction is by one investor. Also clarifies that the deal is to hedge investor's position.)

HONG KONG Aug 1 An investor of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd , the world's largest lender by market value, plans to sell up to $486 million worth of its Hong Kong-listed shares, according to a term sheet.

A source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that Goldman Sachs Group Inc was not the seller. The term sheet said Goldman was acting on behalf of a client to facilitate a hedging transaction.

The offering was priced in a range of HK$5.81 to HK$5.93 each, according to the term sheet obtained by Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Alison Lui and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)