UPDATE 1-Goldman arranges ICBC hedge for client -source

HONG KONG, Aug 1 Goldman Sachs International offered up to $486 million of shares in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd, the world's largest lender by market value, to help a client hedge its position in the bank, a term sheet showed on Monday.

A source familiar with the deal said Goldman acted on behalf of American Express . American Express spokesmen in Sydney and London did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.

Goldman offered 638.06 million Hong Kong-traded shares of ICBC at between HK$5.81 and HK$5.93 each, according to the term sheet obtained by Reuters. ICBC shares closed at HK$5.99 on Monday.

American Express held 638.06 million shares in ICBC, equivalent to a 0.74 percent stake, at the end of December, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The term sheet said Goldman was acting on behalf of a client to facilitate a hedging transaction, without disclosing the name of the client.

Goldman , among the biggest shareholders of ICBC with an 11.7 percent stake, was not reducing its stake in the Chinese lender, the source added.

The deal adds to a slew of offerings in Hong Kong and China in financial services firms.

These include Carlyle Group's stake sale of about $1 billion in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co last week and Temasek Holdings' $3.6 billion sale in two of China's biggest banks in early July.

Banks, including China Everbright Bank Co Ltd , and insurers such as State-owned People's Insurance Company of China Group (PICC), plan nearly $34 billion of share offerings in Hong Kong and Shanghai through the end of 2011, according to Thomson Reuters calculations.

This has raised concern about a glut that could pressure stock prices in coming months.

($1 = 7.794 Hong Kong Dollars) (Additional reporting by Alison Lui; Editing by Chris Lewis)