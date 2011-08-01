UPDATE 1-Goldman arranges ICBC hedge for client -source

* Goldman acted on behalf of American Express -source
* Offered up to $486 mln of shares -term sheet
* Goldman not reducing its stake in ICBC -source
(Adds details of transaction, recent stock selldowns in
financial firms)
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Aug 1 Goldman Sachs International
offered up to $486 million of shares in Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China Ltd, the world's largest lender by
market value, to help a client hedge its position in the bank, a
term sheet showed on Monday.
A source familiar with the deal said Goldman acted on behalf
of American Express . American Express spokesmen in
Sydney and London did not immediately return phone calls seeking
comment.
Goldman offered 638.06 million Hong Kong-traded shares of
ICBC at between HK$5.81 and HK$5.93 each, according to
the term sheet obtained by Reuters. ICBC shares closed at
HK$5.99 on Monday.
American Express held 638.06 million shares in ICBC,
equivalent to a 0.74 percent stake, at the end of December,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
The term sheet said Goldman was acting on behalf of a client
to facilitate a hedging transaction, without disclosing the name
of the client.
Goldman , among the biggest shareholders of
ICBC with an 11.7 percent stake, was not reducing its stake in
the Chinese lender, the source added.
The deal adds to a slew of offerings in Hong Kong
and China in financial services firms.
These include Carlyle Group's stake sale
of about $1 billion in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co
last week and Temasek Holdings' $3.6 billion
sale in two of China's biggest banks in early July.
Banks, including China Everbright Bank Co Ltd ,
and insurers such as State-owned People's Insurance Company of
China Group (PICC), plan nearly $34 billion of share offerings
in Hong Kong and Shanghai through the end of 2011, according to
Thomson Reuters calculations.
This has raised concern about a glut that could pressure
stock prices in coming months.
($1 = 7.794 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Additional reporting by Alison Lui; Editing by Chris Lewis)