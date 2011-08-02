Goldman sells $479 mln worth of ICBC shares for client

HONG KONG Aug 2 Goldman Sachs International
sold HK$3.73 billion ($478.7 million) worth of shares in
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd, the world's largest
lender by market value, in what it said was a transaction to
help a client hedge its position in the bank.
Goldman sold 638.06 million Hong Kong-traded shares of ICBC
at a price of HK$5.84 each, a 2.5 percent discount to
Monday's closing price of HK$5.99, according to a term sheet of
the transaction sent to investors late on Monday.
A source familiar with the deal told Reuters on Monday that
Goldman acted on behalf of American Express .
American Express held 638.06 million shares in ICBC,
equivalent to a 0.74 percent stake, at the end of December,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
The term sheet said Goldman was acting on behalf of a client
to facilitate a hedging transaction, without disclosing the name
of the client. The U.S. firm was the sole bookrunner for the
deal.
($1 = 7.791 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ken Wills)