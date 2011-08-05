UPDATE 3-China's ICBC to take over Standard Bank Argentina

* ICBC to take 80 pct in Standard Argentina

* Standard Bank to retain 20 pct stake

* ICBC becomes first Chinese bank in Argentina (Adds comments by analyst and South Africa's Standard Bank)

By Donny Kwok and David Dolan

HONG KONG/JOHANNESBURG, Aug 5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is to pay $600 million to take control of the Argentina operations of South Africa's Standard Bank , it said on Friday, becoming the first Chinese lender to enter Latin America's third-largest economy.

ICBC, the world's biggest bank by market value, will take 80 percent of commercial lender Standard Bank Argentina and its two affiliates, asset manager Standard Investments and Inversora Diagnol, a commercial service provider.

The deal highlights the booming growth of Chinese finance in emerging markets beyond Asia. ICBC has been the top shareholder in Standard Bank since 2008, and is looking to benefit more as Chinese corporates extend their reach into Africa and other frontier markets.

"Chinese government policy probably had some influence on ICBC's decision. When you look at the other Chinese banks, none of them are doing acquisitions like ICBC is," said Ivan Li, an analyst at Kim Eng Securities in Hong Kong.

"China is probably treating ICBC like its flagship and wants it to expand everywhere."

Johannesburg-based Standard will reduce its stake in all three firms to 20 percent. It owns 75 percent of Standard Bank Argentina, which it acquired in 2007 for $120 million, and 70 percent in the other two units.

Minority shareholders in Argentina also agreed to sell their stakes to ICBC.

Standard Bank, Africa's largest by assets, this year scaled back its overseas strategy to rein in costs and boost its return on equity. The bank said it no longer has ambitions to buy or build commercial banking operations outside of Africa.

In March it sold its stake 36 percent stake in Russia's Troika Dialog to Sberbank for $372 million.

"Through hard lessons they've realised that it's very difficult to compete outside of Africa," said Faizal Moolla, an analyst at Avior Research in Cape Town.

"Africa is where they have the competitive advantage and this is where their bread and butter is made."

NO MORE SALES

Following the transaction, the Argentine bank will get a $100 million capital injection, of which Standard Bank will pay $20 million. Its net proceeds from the deal will be $380 million.

Standard Bank is not considering any more assets overseas, chief executive Jacko Maree told a conference call, including its Turkish unit, Standard Unlu.

He also said the bank aimed to be more than a "passive investor" in Argentina, and aimed to use its remaining stake to continue to do deals between Africa and Latin America.

"It enables us to still have a connection to Argentina. I think ICBC are very keen for us to partner with them in Argentina, they clearly don't have any expertise in the country," Maree said.

Standard Bank Argentina's chairman, Myles Ruck, said the South African bank was "almost spoiled for choice", having received about 10 offers from Argentine and overseas banks for the units.

The deal gives ICBC a full-service commercial bank and 103 branches in a country where China is the second-largest trading partner and no other Chinese banks have a presence.

"ICBC has a much larger balance sheet and will be able to take the business to a new dimension... It givest them first-mover advantage," said Avior's Moolla.

Argentina's center-left president, Cristina Fernandez, met with ICBC officials in Buenos Aires and said she asked the bank to present an investment plan to her government.

"We want investment but investment for the real economy, investment that will generate production, investment that sustains growth for Argentines," Fernandez said in a televised speech.

Shares of ICBC fell more than 3 percent in Hong Kong trade while Standard Bank dropped 1.6 percent in Johannesburg by 1053 GMT, as both were hit by the global sell-off in equity markets.

(Additional reporting by Kelvin Soh in Hong Kong; Hilary Burke in Buenos Aires; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Greg Mahlich)