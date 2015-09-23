版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 23日 星期三 13:38 BJT

China's ICBC Leasing says signed order with Boeing for 30 737-800 aircraft

BEIJING, Sept 23 China's ICBC Financial Leasing Co said on Wednesday it signed an agreement with Boeing Co to buy 30 737-800 jets.

The order is part of a deal for 300 Boeing aircraft to be closed by Chinese airlines and leasing firms, ICBC Financial Leasing said, as Chinese President Xi Jinping visits the United States. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐