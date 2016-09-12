MOVES-ICBC Standard Bank hires Mon Ullah as head of equity financing

| LONDON, Sept 12
LONDON, Sept 12 ICBC Standard Bank
has hired former Bank of America Merrill Lynch banker Mon Ullah
as head of equity financing as part of its plans to beef up its
investment banking capabilities in Europe, according to a source
familiar with the matter.
A spokeswoman for ICBC confirmed the move, which follows the
appointment at the end of August of former Credit Suisse banker
Vikram Khanna as head of advisory to oversee the development of
the bank's mergers and acquisitions, equity capital markets and
debt advisory businesses.
Mon Ullah previously worked at Barclays and latterly at Bank
of America Merrill Lynch in the structured equity finance and
trading division.
ICBC Standard Bank specialises in commodities, fixed income,
currencies and equities and was formed in February 2015 when
China's ICBC bought a 60 percent stake in Standard Bank's
London-based global markets business.
(Reporting by Anjuli Davies, editing by Louise Heavens)