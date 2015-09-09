MOVES-Andy Highman, Edward de Waal join ICBC Standard Bank

Sept 9 UK-based ICBC Standard Bank appointed Andy Highman head of fixed income and currency sales for companies and banks.

Highman joins from Winstone Private Capital.

The bank also named Edward de Waal head of financial solutions.

Waal previously worked at Barclays Investment Bank as head of the corporate and counterparty risk structuring group. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)