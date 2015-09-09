版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 9日 星期三 20:00 BJT

MOVES-Andy Highman, Edward de Waal join ICBC Standard Bank

Sept 9 UK-based ICBC Standard Bank appointed Andy Highman head of fixed income and currency sales for companies and banks.

Highman joins from Winstone Private Capital.

The bank also named Edward de Waal head of financial solutions.

Waal previously worked at Barclays Investment Bank as head of the corporate and counterparty risk structuring group. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)

