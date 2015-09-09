MOVES-Andy Highman, Edward de Waal join ICBC Standard Bank

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Sept 9 UK-based ICBC Standard Bank appointed Andy Highman head of fixed income and currency sales for companies and banks.
Highman joins from Winstone Private Capital.
The bank also named Edward de Waal head of financial solutions.
Waal previously worked at Barclays Investment Bank as head of the corporate and counterparty risk structuring group. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.