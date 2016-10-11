版本:
MOVES-ICBC Standard Bank names head of investor sales

Oct 11 ICBC Standard Bank Plc named Juliano Mattar head of investor sales, local markets and illiquid credit.

Mattar has previously worked at UBS, BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank. He will report to Guido Haller, head of financial markets at ICBC Standard Bank. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha)

