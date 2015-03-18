版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 19日 星期四 00:32 BJT

Lone Star one of four bidders to buy Italy's ICBPI - sources

MILAN, March 18 Private equity Lone Star is one of four bidders expected to table offers for Italian bank services provider ICBPI by a March 23 deadline, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The other offers for Istituto Centrale Banche Popolari Italiane come from three consortiums: one formed by buyout funds Bain, Advent and Clessidra, one made up of private equity groups CVC and Permira and one comprising BC Partners and Cinven, the sources said. (Reporting by Massimo Gaia, writing by Stephen Jewkes)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐