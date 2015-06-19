UPDATE 2-Private equity funds to buy Italian banking services firm ICBPI

* Advent, Bain and Clessidra value ICBPI at $2.4 bln
* Funds get more exposure to electronic payment market
* Italian cooperative lenders to book gains on stake sale
* Listing of ICBPI within 3-4 years an option
(Adds details from cooperative banks statement)
MILAN, June 19 Private equity funds Advent
International, Bain Capital and Clessidra have agreed to buy
ICBPI in a deal valuing the Italian banking services firm at
$2.4 billion and giving the funds more exposure to the
electronic payment market.
U.S.-based Advent and Bain have already made more than 20
investments around the world in the highly technological payment
industry, including Copenhagen-based Nets and London-based
Worldpay.
"ICBPI has tremendous growth and innovation potential both
organically and through acquisitions," Luca Bassi, Managing
Director at Bain Capital Europe, said in statement from the
private equity consortium.
A spokesman for the consortium said the deal valued 100
percent of ICBPI at 2.15 billion euros ($2.4 billion).
A joint statement from Italian cooperative lender Credito
Valtellinese and ICBPI's other owners said the company
may end up being valued at 2 billion euros, depending on the
final structure of the deal.
The cooperative lenders decided to sell the profitable asset
due to regulatory pressure to bolster their capital. Separately,
they said the deal would generate capital gains and lift their
capital adequacy ratios.
Milan-based ICBPI, which employs 1,900 people and operates
brands such as Cartasi, reported 2014 revenues of 670 million
euros and core earnings of 195 million euros. It also operates
in interbank clearing and securities services.
Current ICBPI shareholders will keep an 8 percent stake
after the acquisition which is subject to clearance from
antitrust authorities and the European Central Bank, the
statement said.
Jeffrey Paduch, Managing Director at Advent International,
said the new owners will work with ICBPI's management to
accelerate technology investments. Clessidra, which is based in
Italy, said in June that ICBPI could be listed in 3-4 years.
Rothschild, HSBC and Vitale & Associati were the financial
advisors of the private equity consortium.
Equita and Mediobanca assisted the group of Italian banks
selling ICBPI, which also includes Banco Popolare,
Popolare Emilia Romagna, UBI Banca, Popolare
di Milano and Carige.
($1 = 0.8816 euros)
