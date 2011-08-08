UPDATE 1-Dubai's ICD says opts to repay $4 bln loan in full

* ICD to repay loan from internal resources

* Remainder of total $6 bln loan matures in 2013

DUBAI Aug 8 Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), the emirate's sovereign wealth arm, on Monday said it will repay in full a $4 billion loan maturing on Aug. 21, financing it mainly with dividends from its investments.

ICD had been expected to repay part of the loan and had already agreed with banks to refinance $2.8 billion of the upcoming maturity, in what would have been the largest loan to emerge from Dubai since its 2009 debt crisis.

ICD holds about $70 billion in assets and its portfolio includes Emirates airline and stakes in Dubai's largest bank, Emirates NBD , developer Emaar Properties and Borse Dubai.

"Today's announcement demonstrates that as part of the government of Dubai, ICD is committed and able to meet its debt obligations," Mohammed Al Shaibani, executive director and chief executive of ICD said in a statement.

The $4 billion is the three-year tranche of a total $6 billion deal signed in 2008. The remaining $2 billion, five-year tranche matures on 21 August 2013.

Less than two years ago, foreign investors turned their backs on Dubai, the tiny desert city-state with grand ambitions built on massive debt, after state-conglomerate Dubai World announced it would restructure about $25 billion in debt.

The emirate has struggled to rebuild its credibility since, with estimated refinancings of about $30 billion to 2012. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Amran Abocar)