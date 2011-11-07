ICE says no need for MF Global contracts auction

* Scraps plan to sell contracts by auction

* Oil brokers say waiting for update on transfers

LONDON Nov 7 The IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) has cancelled plans to auction off the remaining contracts held by broker MF Global in the UK, the exchange said in a statement to clients on Monday.

Commodity and energy exchanges are seeking to coordinate the transfer of nearly two-thirds of positions from the UK unit of MF Global a week after it filed for bankruptcy protection.

ICE asked clients of MF Global to submit their transfer requirements early last week and later said that some of these open positions might be auctioned off.

"ICE Clear Europe Limited has decided it is unnecessary to conduct an auction in respect of certain open contract positions," ICE said.

Oil brokers in London, who stand to gain from the collapse of MF Global, said they were waiting for updates on the process for transferring positions.

MF Global was active in Brent crude, gasoil and natural gas futures contracts, according to ICE's website. It claimed to be the third-largest player on ICE Futures Europe in terms of volumes in the financial year to March 2011. (Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Jane Baird)