IntercontinentalExchange plans parallel Brent contract

* Brent NX would launch in Q4 2011

* Contract change needed because of change by Platts

Sept 28 In a bid to keep pace with changes in the underlying structure of the physical crude oil market, the IntercontinentalExchange Inc (ICE.N) said on Wednesday that it was seeking comments from the oil trading industry on its proposal to launch a new Brent crude oil futures contract.

The new contract would more closely match the structure of the underlying physical Brent market that is assessed daily by oil market pricing service Platts. Platts, a division of The McGraw-Hill Companies MHP.N announced earlier this month it was changing the way it assessed the Brent market, adding days to the assessment window. [ID:nL3E7KG2B1]

The new contract, called Brent NX (for new expiry), would be listed during the fourth quarter of this year with first delivery in February 2013. Options contracts would be listed for the same months.

"Following the change to the assessment of the cash 'BFOE' (Brent-Forties-Oseberg-Ekofisk) forward and Dated Brent market from a 21-day to a 25-day basis, ICE Futures Europe has considered proposals for ICE Brent Futures and Options contracts and the implications for the Brent derivatives market as a whole," the exchange said in a release.

The current ICE Brent contract is based on the 21-day assessment window, while the proposed one would be on a 25-day assessment window.

The two Brent contracts will trade in parallel through 2012 as The ICE hopes to move open interest and trading volume from the current contract to the new contract.

The Brent crude oil is the benchmark for roughly two-thirds of the world's crude oil production. The ICE's Brent futures contract has taken significant market share away from archrival the CME Group's (CME.O) Light, Sweet crude oil futures contract.

The ICE views the orderly transition to the new contract as a priority for the market.

"ICE Futures Europe has a track record of working with market participants to ensure that ICE Brent contracts reflect the fundamentals of the North Sea crude market and meet the requirements of the industry," said David Peniket, president and chief operating officer of ICE Futures Europe.

The consultation will run from September 28 to October 21, 2011.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)