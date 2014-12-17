ICE proposes dropping fee for trading stocks-WSJ

Dec 17 Intercontinental Exchange Inc is
proposing a trade-off between exchanges and brokers that would
include cutting fees for trading stocks, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The New York Stock Exchange would drop the fee for trading
stocks at its exchanges to 5 cents per 100 shares from 30 cents,
the Journal said, citing a draft letter being circulated among
large banks and investment firms. (on.wsj.com/13capyb)
Banks, in exchange, would accept a rule known as "trade at"
that would give more precedence to the stock exchanges, except
for transactions involving large blocks of stock and retail
investors, the Journal said.
A trade-at rule would mandate that stock trades take place
on exchanges unless private venues, such as dark pools, offered
a significant price improvement.
Credit Suisse Group AG, which operates the largest
dark pool, has agreed to endorse the proposal, the Journal
reported.
ICE acquired NYSE Euronext Inc last year for $8.2 billion
and made it a division of ICE called NYSE Group.
ICE and Credit Suisse declined comment.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)