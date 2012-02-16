Slow going in new ICE Canada grain contracts trade

* Open interest tiny amid CWB doubts, timing
* Reflects little activity in new-crop forward contracts
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb 16 New Canadian
grain derivatives that IntercontinentalExchange launched
in late January have attracted only sparse trading so far, as
uncertainty lingers over Western Canada's move to an open grain
market this year.
After nearly four weeks of trading, open interest is tiny in
the new milling wheat, barley and durum futures and options
contracts, even as farmers, grain companies and end users look
to manage price risk this year with the Canadian Wheat Board
monopoly ending.
Canada is the second-biggest grower of spring wheat and
durum and the top shipper of malting barley.
"I don't think it's fair to say we were looking for a lot of
liquidity at this point in time with the contracts," said Brad
Vannan, president and chief operating officer for ICE Futures
Canada, the Winnipeg, Manitoba, exchange operated by Atlanta,
Georgia-based IntercontinentalExchange.
"The futures are a reflection of the marketplace as a whole,
and if that marketplace hasn't had a chance to fully hatch yet,
the futures will also reflect that."
Open interest in ICE's milling wheat futures contract was 80 contracts on Wednesday, compared with open
interest of 187,475 in ICE Canada's long-running canola
contract.
The durum contract had open interest of 52 contracts
and the new barley contract had 120.
To be sure, it is not unusual for new futures contracts to
take a while to build enough trading activity for investors to
feel confident they will eventually be able to close positions.
Legal uncertainties about the Canadian law opening the grain
market also hang over the industry. Former Wheat Board directors
are awaiting a court's ruling on whether it will suspend the
law, and two groups are pursuing class actions against Ottawa.
Farmers, meanwhile, are a full two months away from starting
to plant, and dryness across the Prairies is raising concerns
about how crops will ultimately turn out.
The Wheat Board's wheat, durum and barley marketing monopoly
ends Aug. 1, and grain companies can already sign forward
contracts for crops delivered after that date.
But that new-crop business has been modest so far, leaving
the industry little reason to take futures positions in the new
contracts which start with October delivery, said Keith Bruch,
vice-president of operations at grain handler and miller
Paterson GlobalFoods.
"Buyers are bearish, farmers are bullish and so there just
isn't much liquidity in the marketplace," Bruch said. "So that's
the catch-22 -- getting over that hump of confidence. You need
liquidity to trade and to get that liquidity, you have to trade.
"It's too early to reach a conclusion on (the contracts)."
Local speculators are especially unlikely to trade the new
contracts until they can exit positions the same day, said Bill
Craddock, who currently trades the ICE canola contract.
It also does not help that grain prices in general have
eased off their highs from last summer, giving farmers less
reason to hurry into the market, he said.
Even though the ICE grain contracts are the only ones listed
in Canadian dollars and with Canadian delivery points,
competition is stiff.
The Minneapolis Grain Exchange has tweaked its spring wheat
futures contract to allow delivery of wheat from outside the
United States, and officials are travelling to Winnipeg this
month to drum up business.
On the positive side for ICE, the new contracts' prices
accurately reflect the market, and trading volume should pick up
as farmers and grain companies sign more supply deals for 2012
crops, Vannan said.
Deferred contracts often reflect and trade off spot
contracts, something the new derivatives won't have until
autumn.
"It's a disadvantage, but I think the market will develop
when the market's ready," Vannan said.