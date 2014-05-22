版本:
ICE says NYSE CEO to leave earlier than expected

May 22 IntercontinentalExchange Group said Duncan Niederauer, the chief executive of NYSE Group, would leave earlier than expected due to the rapid integration of the two companies.

ICE completed its acquisition of NYSE in late 2013.

Niederauer would continue as president of ICE till August, the company said on Thursday.

ICE said Thomas Farley, chief operating officer of NYSE, would succeed Niederauer, taking the title of president of NYSE, with immediate effect. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
