UPDATE 1-ICE says NYSE CEO to leave earlier than expected

May 22 IntercontinentalExchange Group
said Duncan Niederauer, chief executive of NYSE Group, would
leave earlier than expected due to the rapid integration of the
two companies.
Exchange and clearing house operator ICE bought NYSE
Euronext for more than $10 billion and completed the
acquisition in late 2013.
Niederauer, who served as CEO of NYSE since 2007, would
continue as president of ICE until August, ICE said in a
statement on Thursday.
ICE said Thomas Farley, chief operating officer of NYSE,
would succeed Niederauer, taking the title of president of NYSE
Group, with immediate effect.
NYSE Euronext had said in October that its Chief Financial
Officer Michael Geltzeiler and General Counsel John Halvey would
leave shortly after the completion of the sale to ICE.
Atlanta-based ICE was established in 2000 and grew quickly
through a series of acquisitions. The acquisition on NYSE gave
ICE control of Liffe, Europe's No. 2 derivatives market, and
help it expand into the interest rate futures business.
Shares of ICE closed at $192.19 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)