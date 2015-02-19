BRIEF-ICE futures lowers initial margins for Sugar, Cocoa and Soybean

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national soccer team
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
Feb 19 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :
* ICE futures U.S. lowers Sugar 16 (SF) initial margins for specs by 36.7 percent to $950 per contract from $1,500
* ICE futures U.S. lowers Cocoa (CC) initial margins for specs by 23.1 percent to $1,000 per contract from $1,300
* ICE futures U.S. lowers Soybean (IS) initial margins for specs by 25.5 percent to $1,900 per contract from $2,550
Margin requirements are effective with the opening of business on Friday, February 20, 2015 and thereafter (Reporting by Arpan varghese and Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
May 4 Gold inched up on Thursday, but held near a six-week low hit in the previous session as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as early as June boosted the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,240.81 per ounce as of 0100 GMT, but fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday, its worst single-day drop since Nov. 23, breaching the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Prices hit a low of $1,236.01, a level not seen since Marc
* Theratechnologies partner submits biologics license application for HIV Monoclonal Antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab