ICE plans to launch int'l cotton contract early next year -Jackson

NEW YORK Oct 2 IntercontinentalExchange Inc plans to launch an international cotton contract in early 2014, ICE Futures U.S. President and Chief Operating Officer Ben Jackson said on Wednesday.

The new contract will be listed alongside ICE's existing contract, which is used as a benchmark for global prices and accepts only cotton grown in the United States, a spokeswoman said.

The other origins are still to be finalized, she said.
