March diesel deliveries decline -ICE

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 19
Jan 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 10 Deliveries of Low Sulphur Gasoil for March declined from a month earlier to 309,800 tonnes, or 3,098 lots, at expiry, according to data from the InterContinental Exchange on Thursday.
The contract expired at $360.75 a tonne, down from $273.25 a tonne a month earlier.
February deliveries stood at 424,000 tonnes, or 4,240 lots, their highest since September 2013. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Jan 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 19 Asian shares slipped on Thursday and the dollar rebounded after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled that the U.S. central bank is poised to pursue a path of interest rate hikes.
* Kawasaki spokesman Allen said firm cut ties to show after feedback