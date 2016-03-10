March diesel deliveries decline -ICE

LONDON, March 10 Deliveries of Low Sulphur Gasoil for March declined from a month earlier to 309,800 tonnes, or 3,098 lots, at expiry, according to data from the InterContinental Exchange on Thursday.

The contract expired at $360.75 a tonne, down from $273.25 a tonne a month earlier.

February deliveries stood at 424,000 tonnes, or 4,240 lots, their highest since September 2013. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Alexander Smith)