Low sulphur gasoil deliveries for April rise at expiry - ICE

BRIEF-Teladoc announces proposed sale of shares of common stock
* Teladoc inc says proposed offering of shares of its common stock, which includes 5.4 million shares offered by Teladoc
LONDON, April 12 Deliveries of Low Sulphur Gasoil for April rose from the previous month to 310,300 tonnes, or 3,103 lots, at expiry, according to data from the InterContinental Exchange on Tuesday.
The contract expired at $363.25 a tonne, little changed from March's level of $360.75 a tonne.
March deliveries at expiry were 309,800 tonnes, or 3,098 lots, which was down from a February level of 424,000 tonnes, the highest in more than two years. (Reporting by Libby George; Editing by Alexander Smith)
* Aeglea Bio Therapeutics - First presentation to include initial data from Phase 1, open-label study of AEB1102 in two adult patients with Arginase I deficiency
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares of energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.