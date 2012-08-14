ICE tweaks Canada wheat futures contract

Aug 14 ICE Futures Canada has made two changes to the deliverable grades of its milling wheat futures contract, which has struggled to attract open interest since launching in January.

ICE said on Tuesday that effective immediately it will add the option to deliver No. 1 or No. 2 grade Canada western red spring wheat with a minimum protein content of 13.5 percent at a premium of C$5.00 per net tonne.

It will also remove the option to deliver the same grades and class of wheat with a minimum protein content of 12.5 percent.

ICE launched the contract this year to take advantage of the end of the Canadian Wheat Board's grain marketing monopoly.