ICE proposes extending gasoil contract beyond January 2015

LONDON, April 9 The IntercontinentalExchange
on Wednesday proposed extending the gasoil futures
contract beyond its planned termination date of January 2015 but
changing the specification to a lower sulphur content in
February.
Under the proposal, the contract specification would fall to
10 parts per million of sulphur from the current 1000 ppm.
The exchange's existing 10 ppm sulphur gasoil contract,
which was supposed to replace the 1,000 ppm contract in January
2015 has failed to gain significant traction with traders.
"Despite volume and open interest growth in ICE Low Sulphur
Gasoil Futures, recent discussions with a range of gasoil market
participants have led the exchange to believe that it is now
appropriate to propose an alternative mechanism for transition
to a low sulphur gasoil specification," ICE said in a circular.
"The proposed alternative mechanism is designed to provide
market participants with clarity in respect of the timing of the
transition and to facilitate a smooth and orderly migration to
the low sulphur specification."
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jane Baird)