ICE to offer smaller gold futures delivery in bid to boost volume

* Investors can take gold delivery in kilo bars

* Gold fineness changed to "four nines"

* Changes seen to boost market share from retail

By Frank Tang

NEW YORK, Sept 11 ICE Futures U.S. said on Thursday it will reduce contract size and increase purity in its Mini Gold futures and options, its latest attempt to boost trading volume by appealing to retail investors.

U.S. commodity exchanges are competing to win business from smaller retail investors. Trading volume in precious metals futures broadly fell this year as economic optimism prompted funds and institutional investors to favor equities rather than safe havens such as gold.

ICE said in a statement it is changing the Mini Gold contract specification, allowing investors to take physical delivery in one kilo bars (32.15 troy ounces), or one-third the size of its current minimum at 100 ounces.

ICE will also increase the fineness of its gold bars to .9999, commonly known as "four nines" - popular among Chinese and Indian consumers who prefer pure gold and its deep yellow appearance - from the contract's current .995 fineness.

The exchange said it will implement the changes starting with the February 2015 contracts, effective Monday. All futures and options contracts prior to February 2015 are not affected, ICE said.

CME Group's benchmark COMEX gold contracts are currently backed by 100-ounce gold bars with .995 fineness. The minimum for investors who opt to take delivery is one 100-ounce bar, currently valued at around $1.24 million.

ICE's Mini Gold contract is more popular with retail investors as it has a higher open interest than rival CME's miNY 50-ounce gold futures. However, ICE's contract is tiny in both open interest and turnover compared to CME's benchmark 100-ounce contract.

CME's smaller, 1,000-ounce silver futures contract, launched in June 2013, has captured a big portion of the niche market from its rival, exchange data showed.

ICE shifted the NYSE Liffe precious metals products to its platforms in June after its parent Intercontinental Exchange Inc. bought NYSE Euronext last year. (Reporting by Frank Tang; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)