ICE halves exchange fees for U.S. grain, soy futures

CHICAGO, Sept 12 IntercontinentalExchange said on Wednesday it would cut in half the exchange fees for its U.S. grain and oilseed futures and options contracts starting on Oct 1.

Fees for cash-settled corn, wheat, soybean, soybean meal and soybean oil futures and options contracts will drop to 75 cents from $1.50, according to a notice from ICE.

ICE launched the contracts in April in the biggest challenge yet to archrival CME Group's cornerstone U.S. grain futures business.

