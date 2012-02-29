ICE says policy has cut risky high-frequency trades

NEW YORK Feb 29 IntercontinentalExchange
said on Wednesday its efforts to curb erratic high
frequency trades (HFT) that cause massive volatility in
commodity markets have cut excessive out-of-market orders in the
first full year since implementing a new policy.
The ratio of orders that were far from market value has
fallen by 63 percent in the U.S. futures market and 19 percent
in Europe, the Atlanta-based exchange said on Wednesday.
It said the number of violations of the highest thresholds
of this new policy, which charged traders a higher fee for
trades further away from the current market value, dropped by 93
percent.
In addition, high frequency traders have made improvements
to their algorithms and the quality of streamed orders in
response to implementation of the policy, it said.
ICE's high frequency trader messaging policy, aimed at
discouraging inefficient and excessive messaging without
compromising market liquidity, targeted its most heavily traded
futures and over-the-counter (OTC) contracts.
High frequency traders are sometimes blamed for causing
extreme and fast market moves without fundamental reasons,
particularly in small agricultural futures markets. Still, the
exchange has consistently said high frequency trades provide
essential market liquidity.
"Before 2011, ICE's messaging policy, like many other
exchanges, was a simple order-to-trade ratio with published
benchmarks above which high frequency traders were assessed a
fee," said Mark Wassersug, vice-president of operations, in an
exchange notice.
"However, this simplistic approach didn't differentiate
between orders that 'added to liquidity' and those that were far
out of the market."
The policy overweights orders far away from the market
relative to those orders that are near the best bid or offer
when it is entered.
This ratio of orders using the weighting scale to lots
traded is called the weighted volume ratio (WVR). Market
participants who exceed this WVR benchmark are charged a fee,
and the fees increase as higher WVR thresholds are exceeded.
"This framework has been extremely successful in managing
the high frequency traders in our markets," Wassersug said.
ICE's policy came amid mounting pressure for futures
exchanges to introduce measures to prevent wild intraday swings,
so-called flash crashes, in commodity markets.
Last March, the small ICE cocoa futures market sank $450 in
60 seconds before rebounding a whopping $349 a minute later,
with many suspecting computer-generated dealings. The exchange
canceled some trades as traditional players complained of market
distortion.
ICE, which is a major operator of futures exchanges,
clearing houses and OTC markets, believes its weighted scale
helps to curb such distortions while maintaining much-need
liquidity from this active community of traders.
Increased regulatory oversight, including fees for unfilled
orders as mooted by policymakers, would be drastic and could
arbitrarily limit trading activity, ICE warned on Wednesday.
"The likely result would be impaired liquidity leading to
increased hedging costs for commercial end users. Instead, ICE
hopes to continue developing sound policies for all market
participants, including HFTs, to maintain and grow confidence in
our markets," said Chuck Vice, ICE president and chief operating
officer, in the statement.