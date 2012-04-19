UPDATE 1-Ice hockey-Soviet great Vasilyev dies age 62

(Adds cause of death)
MOSCOW, April 19 Valery Vasilyev, who won two
Olympic and eight world titles as a member of the great Soviet
Union team in the 1970s and 80s, has died at the age of 62, the
Russian ice hockey federation (FHR) said on Thursday.
"Our hockey has suffered an irreplaceable loss," the FHR
said on its website (www.fhr.ru) in a tribute to one of the most
feared defenseman of his generation who spent most of his club
career with Dynamo Moscow.
Vasilyev's widow Tatyana said he had died from heart and
kidney failure.
Vasilyev won Olympic gold in 1972 and 1976 and was part of
the Soviet team that won the 1981 Canada Cup.
He also played in the 1972 Summit Series, which pitted the
Soviets against the best "professionals" from the National
Hockey League (NHL) for the first time.
Vasilyev, voted the best defenseman at world championships
three times, was inducted into the International Ice Hockey Hall
of Fame in 1998.
(Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Ed Osmond and Clare
Fallon)