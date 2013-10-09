ICE sugar, coffee and cocoa trading to open late Oct. 28-Nov. 1

NEW YORK Oct 9 Sugar, coffee and cocoa contracts trading on ICE Futures U.S. will open an hour later than usual for the week of Oct. 28 due to the end of British Summer Time, the exchange said in a notice on Wednesday.

Sugar No. 11 futures and options contracts will temporarily open at 3:30 a.m. EDT (0730 GMT), coffee "C" contracts at 4:30 a.m. and cocoa at 5 a.m. from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1.

"This temporary change to the opening time for these products is due to the impact of different dates for the end of U. S. Daylight Saving Time and of British Summer Time," the exchange said.

The clocks will turn back one hour in the United States on Nov. 3 in the shift to Standard Time from the current Daylight Savings Time, one week after British Summer Time ends.

The markets will revert to their normal opening times on Nov. 4, when sugar will open at 2:30 a.m. EST (0730 GMT), coffee at 3:30 a.m. and cocoa at 4:00 a.m.

Also included in the temporary time change, the exchange will extend the daily settlement window for cocoa futures and options to 12:48-12:50 p.m. This will revert back to the normal 11:48-11:50 a.m. time frame the following week.

The trade-at-settlement trading for cocoa will end at 12:50 p.m. during this time, instead of the normal 11:50 a.m.

