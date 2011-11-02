UPDATE 2-ICE profit jumps in volatile third quarter

* EPS of $1.80 in Q3 vs $1.77 Wall Street view

Nov 2 IntercontinentalExchange Inc's (ICE.N) quarterly profit jumped a better-than-expected 38 percent as high volatility in the quarter drove robust U.S. and European futures trading.

Exchanges, unlike most other financial firms, benefited in the third quarter as investors rushed to trade, hedge and speculate in the year's most volatile markets, driven by Europe's sovereign debt crisis and the U.S. credit downgrade and deficit debate.

ICE's futures trading and clearing revenues were up 24 percent from last year on the back of a 23 percent jump in trading volumes. The popular Brent crude and Gasoil contracts grew.

"They continue to set record after record," said Richard Repetto, analyst at Sandler O'Neill. "Certainly volatility in the quarter boosted volumes, but this has been going on for the last several years at ICE."

The U.S.-based exchange and clearinghouse operator earned $132.6 million, or $1.80 per share, in the quarter, up from $96.3 million, or $1.29 per share, a year ago.

Revenue jumped 19 percent to $340.8 million.

Analysts on average expected ICE to earn $1.77 per share on $336.3 million in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Repetto in part credited a lower tax rate for the better-than-expected results. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, editing by Maureen Bavdek, Dave Zimmerman)