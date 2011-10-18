ICE takes no action yet on gasoil position limits

LONDON Oct 18 The IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) has not taken any action to impose fixed position limits on its European gasoil contract six months after it first announced the move, as European authorities push for tighter regulation on commodities.

In April, the exchange said it was in discussion with market participants about restricting the volume a single party could hold in its gasoil contract.

An ICE spokeswoman told Reuters on Tuesday the exchange had been busy launching a new specification gasoil contract.

"The position limits policy is under review, it is still in progress," she said.

The gasoil contract LGOc1 is used as a global benchmark for fuel prices such as diesel.

ICE already has position limits on its energy contracts with U.S. delivery points, such as West Texas Intermediate crude oil, but has used a system known as position management to regulate energy contracts delivered in Europe.

The European Union is due to release draft market reforms on Thursday that are expected to give powers to a new regulatory body to impose position limits on commodities trading. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Anthony Barker)