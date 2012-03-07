ICE exec sees "industrial logic" in LME

March 7 A merger between the London Metal Exchange and InterContinental Exchange would have a certain "industrial logic" to it, the president of ICE Futures U.S. said on Wednesday, without going so far as to confirm that ICE has actually put in a bid for the exchange.

Last month, the LME board examined non-binding bids for the world's biggest marketplace for industrial metals, which analysts and industry sources have valued at 500 million to 1.5 billion pounds ($783 million-$2.4 billion).

Bidders include ICE, which is the main European energy market and has an established clearing house in Britain, as well as CME Group, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd , NYSE Euronext, sources and have said.

ICE failed last year in a joint bid with Nasdaq OMX to buy NYSE Euronext, but the company still sees opportunities to do large deals, Thomas Farley, president of ICE Futures U.S., said at the Citi 2012 Financial Services Conference.

"We think you will see large transformative deals, and we are going to continue to look at those areas where putting one and one together can create something better for shareholders," he said.

Farley would not comment on whether ICE has made a bid for LME, but pointed out that ICE has many qualities that LME might be seeking in a partner.

"There is industrial logic that we often do and we can say, 'Hey, who can offer a clearing solution? Who can offer a British presence ... who can offer a base of open interest in a clearing house where you can get offsets with base metals complex, which happens to be correlated to a large extent with energy?"

He added that ICE would also be an attractive partner if LME was looking for more global distribution.