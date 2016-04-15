China's HNA buys currency exchange firm ICE as European deals spree continues

LONDON, April 15 Chinese conglomerate HNA Group
has agreed to buy British bureau-de-change operator
International Currency Exchange (ICE), the companies said on
Friday, the latest takeover in a European investment spree aimed
at expanding its business outside Asia.
The acquisitive Global Fortune 500 company, which secured an
all-cash $1.5 billion purchase of Swiss airline caterer
Gategroup Holdings on Monday, has not disclosed terms
of the transaction.
Founded in 1973 and headquartered in London, ICE is one of
the world's largest currency exchange retailers, with a network
of over 350 branches and bureaux in 70 airports and multiple
other locations in 19 countries.
It was sold by Lenlyn Holdings Limited and turns-over in
excess of 1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) in currency a year.
ICE will become part of HNA Tourism, one of HNA's fastest
growing units, specialising in air travel, hospitality
management, tourism, finance, investment and e-commerce.
The acquisition "adds wings to our global coverage of
financial services for overseas tourism, and will provide
important support to the acceleration of the pace of our
internationalisation", HNA Tourism said in a statement.
Under the stewardship of co-founder and chairman Chen Feng,
privately-owned HNA has grown into a group with nearly $100
billion in assets.
($1 = 0.7035 pounds)
(Reporting by Sinead Cruise; Editing by Mark Potter)