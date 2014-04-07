版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 8日 星期二 05:03 BJT

BRIEF-ICE Futures US raises sugar, wheat, soybean margins

April 7 Intercontinental Exchange :

* ICE Futures US raises soybean margins by 2.6 percent to $2,000 per contract from $1,950

* ICE Futures US raises wheat (IW) margins by 2.9 percent to $1,750 per contract from $1,700

* ICE Futures US raises sugar 16 (SF) margins by 47.4 percent to $1,400 per contract from $950 (Reporting by Bangalore Commodities and Energy Desk)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐