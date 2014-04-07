BRIEF-ICE Futures US raises sugar, wheat, soybean margins

UPDATE 3-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
April 7 Intercontinental Exchange :
* ICE Futures US raises soybean margins by 2.6 percent to $2,000 per contract from $1,950
* ICE Futures US raises wheat (IW) margins by 2.9 percent to $1,750 per contract from $1,700
* ICE Futures US raises sugar 16 (SF) margins by 47.4 percent to $1,400 per contract from $950 (Reporting by Bangalore Commodities and Energy Desk)
SINGAPORE, April 17 China's Ant Financial has raised its offer for electronic payment firm MoneyGram International Inc and the deal was unanimously approved by the U.S. firm's board, outbidding rival Euronet Worldwide Inc .
