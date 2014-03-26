版本:
BRIEF-ICE Futures U.S. raises margins for cotton, wheat

March 26 (Reuters) -

* ICE Futures US lowers FCOJ (OJ)initial margins by 3.8 percent to $1,250 per contract from $1,300

* ICE Futures US raises Cotton initial margins by 16.7 percent to $1,750 per contract from $1,500

* ICE Futures US raises Wheat (IW) initial margins by 13.3 percent to $1,700 per contract from $1,500 (Bangalore Commodities & Energy Desk)
