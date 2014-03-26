BRIEF-ICE Futures U.S. raises margins for cotton, wheat

BRIEF-Tata Steel to issue debt securities of up to 9,000 crore rupees
* based on review and pursuant to existing shareholders approval, board approved issue of debt securities of up to rs. 9,000 crore
March 26 (Reuters) -
* ICE Futures US lowers FCOJ (OJ)initial margins by 3.8 percent to $1,250 per contract from $1,300
* ICE Futures US raises Cotton initial margins by 16.7 percent to $1,750 per contract from $1,500
* ICE Futures US raises Wheat (IW) initial margins by 13.3 percent to $1,700 per contract from $1,500 (Bangalore Commodities & Energy Desk)
* based on review and pursuant to existing shareholders approval, board approved issue of debt securities of up to rs. 9,000 crore
April 20 Bill O'Reilly will receive a maximum of one year's salary following his ouster Wednesday from Fox News, according to a source familiar with the situation.
WASHINGTON, April 20 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to reverse a 2016 decision that limits the number of television stations some broadcasters can buy.