Jan 6 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :

* ICE futures US raises Wheat (IW) initial margins for specs by 7.1 percent to $1,500 per contract from $1,400

* ICE futures US raises corn (ICN) initial margins for specs by 6.3 percent to $850 per contract from $800

Margin requirements are effective with the opening of business on Wednesday, January 7, 2015 and thereafter (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru)