NYSE parent says exchange structure still too complex

NEW YORK, June 5 New York Stock Exchange needs
to simplify its structure to expand its business and bolster
investor confidence in the markets, Jeffrey Sprecher, chief
executive of Big Board parent Intercontinental Exchange Inc
, said on Thursday.
The stock market has become overly complex and the NYSE
needs to be proactive in reducing that complexity, Sprecher said
at in industry conference in New York.
As an example for the NYSE and others to follow, he pointed
to upstart alternative trading system IEX Group, which has only
four order types, does not use rebates to attract orders and has
electronic "speed bumps" to level the playing field between
high-speed electronic traders and others in the market.
"I look at it (IEX) and I admire what they've done and we're
behind at the New York Stock Exchange," Sprecher said at the
conference, sponsored by Sandler O'Neill + Partners.
The NYSE, like other U.S. stock exchanges, has scores of
order types, many of them used by high-frequency traders to
maximize the amount of rebates they can get from the exchanges.
ICE, which closed its $11 billion deal to buy NYSE Euronext
in November, plans to cut at least 15 order types from the NYSE,
one of the company's executives said on Tuesday.
The structure of the stock markets has come under increased
scrutiny after the March 31 publication of "Flash Boys: A Wall
Street Revolt," a book by Michael Lewis that argues the U.S.
stock market is rigged, with exchanges giving special access to
high-speed electronic trading firms.
Also on Thursday, the top U.S. securities regulator said she
was developing rules that target high-speed traders, less
transparent trading venues and order-routing practices, to
promote fairness for investors, shine more light on the markets
and bolster stability.
Sprecher said he supported the proposed regulations but that
exchanges do not need to wait for new rules to make changes that
would benefit the market.
"I just want to do the right things and things that will
bring confidence back," he said, pointing to the example of IEX
and its CEO, Brad Katsuyama, who was the main protagonist in
"Flash Boys."
"We need to get with the program and be doing the same kind
of things that Brad is doing and he's not done that because of a
regulatory mandate. He's not done that because somebody forced
him to. He saw an opportunity - he saw the same opportunity that
I saw, which is to grow these markets by making them easier to
understand and less complex."
(Reporting by John McCrank; additional reporting by Herb Lash)