ICE urges court to release cash from MF Global accounts

Nov 10 IntercontinentalExchange Inc (ICE.N) on
Thursday urged the U.S bankruptcy court to immediately permit
the release of "as much of the cash balance as possible" that
remains in the accounts of liquidating and transferring
customers at failed broker MF Global MFGLQ.PK.
ICE also requested the court to authorize the release of as
much of the cash balance as possible from accounts of the
customers who were part of the bulk transfer process.
ICE said the bulk transfer order created an inadvertent
preference in favor of those customers who did nothing in
response to MF Global's financial condition, and operated
against those customers who acted quickly and responsibly to
reduce their exposure to MF Global.
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)