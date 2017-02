NEW YORK Oct 31 ICE Futures U.S. on Monday barred MF Global brokers from its trading floors and said the stricken brokerage's customers will be limited to liquidation-only trading, effective immediately.

Additionally, the exchange -- one of the two biggest commodity markets in the world -- will no longer recognize MF Global or any of its divisions as a guarantor for purposes of floor trading privileges, ICE said in a notice. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)