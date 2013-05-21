版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 21日 星期二 16:54 BJT

EU antitrust regulators to rule on ICE, NYSE deal by June 24

BRUSSELS May 21 European antitrust regulators will decide by June 24 whether to clear an $8.2 billion takeover bid by IntercontinentalExchange Inc for New York Stock Exchange operator NYSE Euronext.

ICE, a derivatives exchange and clearinghouse operator, is making its second bid to buy NYSE in a deal that will give it control of Liffe, Europe's second-largest derivatives market, and boost its presence in the interest-rate futures business.

It would also strengthen the Atlanta-based company against U.S. rivals CME and Nasdaq OMX, and European competitor Deutsche Boerse.

ICE's EU filing was published on the European Commission website on Tuesday. The European Commission is the competition regulator for the EU's 27 member states.

Antitrust lawyers say the deal raises relatively minor competition concerns that could be addressed if ICE were to agree to sell some of its assets.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐