EU antitrust regulators to rule on ICE, NYSE deal by June 24

BRUSSELS May 21 European antitrust regulators
will decide by June 24 whether to clear an $8.2 billion takeover
bid by IntercontinentalExchange Inc for New York Stock
Exchange operator NYSE Euronext.
ICE, a derivatives exchange and clearinghouse operator, is
making its second bid to buy NYSE in a deal that will give it
control of Liffe, Europe's second-largest derivatives market,
and boost its presence in the interest-rate futures business.
It would also strengthen the Atlanta-based company against
U.S. rivals CME and Nasdaq OMX, and European
competitor Deutsche Boerse.
ICE's EU filing was published on the European Commission
website on Tuesday. The European Commission is the competition
regulator for the EU's 27 member states.
Antitrust lawyers say the deal raises relatively minor
competition concerns that could be addressed if ICE were to
agree to sell some of its assets.