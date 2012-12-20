DEALTALK-ICE's European spin-off plan puts Euronext in play

* ICE plan to float Euronext could attract bidders
* Deutsche Boerse, Nasdaq OMX and LSE seen as buyers
* All three decline comment on any interest
By Luke Jeffs and Sophie Sassard
LONDON, Dec 20 Plans by IntercontinentalExchange
to float Euronext if its bid for NYSE Euronext
succeeds effectively puts a for sale sign up over the European
stock markets business.
The two exchanges plan to "explore" an initial public
offering (IPO) of Euronext if ICE's $8 billion bid for NYSE
Euronext goes ahead in the second half of 2013 as planned.
ICE wants NYSE Euronext's European futures unit Liffe rather
than Euronext, which is made up of the French, Dutch, Belgian
and Portuguese national stock markets.
These have in recent years been squeezed by increasing
competition from new entrants such as Bats Chi-X Europe and
lower trading levels as a result of the financial crisis.
Suitors for Euronext could include Deutsche Boerse
, which tried and failed to buy NYSE Euronext earlier
this year, Nasdaq OMX, which had its bid for NYSE
blocked by U.S. authorities last year, and London Stock Exchange
(LSE), Europe's largest equities group by value of trading.
"Deutsche Boerse are the big losers unless they come back
and strike a deal with Euronext," one source familiar with the
ICE NYSE Euronext deal said on Thursday.
"Nasdaq could also try to do something to rebound. An
obvious move for them would be to try to team up with an Asian
exchange."
The German exchange and Nasdaq should both have the cash to
take out Euronext if they wanted to, having in the last year
raised several billion dollars in their attempts to buy NYSE
Euronext.
Large stock exchanges generate cost savings by moving more
assets on to a single platform, so Deutsche Boerse or Nasdaq
would likely look to move Euronext shares on to their systems
and drive down the total cost of running these services.
Analysts also linked the LSE to Euronext, although one said
the British exchange is currently looking to tap derivatives and
would be unlikely to consider an equities deal.
Any takeover by an incumbent European stock market is
unlikely to face opposition from anti-trust authorities because
the European share market is very fragmented and, therefore,
highly competitive.
Spokespeople for Deutsche Boerse, the LSE and Nasdaq OMX
declined to comment.
The source familiar with the situation said the four
national exchanges that make up Euronext are likely to welcome
the plan that they separate from NYSE because that would mean
they regain their independence, at least in the short term.
"European stock markets quite like the idea since it would
restore their autonomy," said the source.
"NYSE's CEO and his NYSE counterpart presented the project
no later than yesterday at a regulatory summit in London.
French, Dutch, Portuguese regulators welcomed the idea."
NYSE bought Euronext for 8 billion euros ($10.2 billion) in
2007 but this was for the European stock markets and the more
lucrative Liffe business and that was pre-financial crisis so
any IPO in 2013 or 2014 will not match those valuations.
"While the details aren't clear, the legacy Euronext markets
could be worth somewhere between 1-2 billion euros," said
Richard Perrott, an analyst at Berenberg Bank.
Stock markets have an average net margin of about 40 percent
and NYSE generated $540 million of revenue from Euronext last
year. When applying a sector average valuation multiple of eight
times earnings, that takes the value of Euronext to more than
$1.7 billion.
The timing of any listing is also unclear at this relatively
early stage.
"I don't know how well set up it is to be an independent
entity but normally the lead time (for an IPO) is 3-5 months,"
said one equity capital markets banker.
Given ICE said on Thursday it will look to spin-off Euronext
after the deal completes and this is not planned until the
second half of next year any IPO is unlikely to take place
before 2014.