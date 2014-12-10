ICE CEO says no immediate plans to sell New York Stock Exchange

Dec 10 Intercontinental Exchange Inc has no immediate plans to sell the New York Stock Exchange, which it expects to become more profitable as a result of extensive ongoing restructuring, ICE Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Sprecher said on Wednesday.

The NYSE, which exchange and clearing house operator ICE bought for $11 billion in November 2013 in order to gain control of Liffe, Europe's No. 2 derivatives market, may have the fastest earnings per share (EPS) growth of all of the businesses ICE operates, Sprecher said at a Goldman Sachs conference.

Stock exchanges generally have thinner profit margins than derivatives exchanges, which ICE has traditionally specialized in running, and U.S. stock trading volumes have dropped significantly over the past several years.

Competition from broker-run private trading systems also has siphoned business away from exchanges, which now make most of their revenues selling market data, technology, and other services.

ICE has cut several senior managers at the NYSE, which traces its origins back to an agreement signed under a buttonwood tree on Wall Street in 1792, in order to streamline the business.

Sprecher said there are still "vestiges of bad habits" from those who previously ran the NYSE that ICE can revisit to improve profitability. He also said ICE is updating the NYSE's technology to make it "simpler and cheaper to operate."

ICE has left the NYSE's trading floor intact. Nearly all stock trading is now done electronically and the NYSE is the last major exchange with a physical trading floor. ICE, which has closed physical trading spaces at other exchanges, has said the branding opportunities associated with the iconic trading floor at 11 Wall Street make it valuable.

ICE sold off the NYSE's Euronext division earlier this year, as well as parts of its technology business, prompting speculation that a sale of the NYSE itself was next.

"How long will I own the business? I'm not wedded to any business that we have. I'm wedded to providing earnings growth for our shareholders," Sprecher said at the conference. "We're not afraid to exit businesses where we think we've performed our magic and have moved on, but for now, that is a really great EPS growth company," he said of the New York bourse. (Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)