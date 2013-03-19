RPT-ICE, NYSE Euronext tweak merger structure

March 19 IntercontinentalExchange has
revised the structure of its proposed acquisition of NYSE
Euronext to help the deal get regulatory approval.
ICE will acquire NYSE Euronext under a newly formed holding
company, ICE Group, the Atlanta-based exchange said in a
regulatory filing on Tuesday. ()
ICE announced in December it had agreed to buy NYSE Euronext
for $8.2 billion. The deal is currently being vetted by European
and U.S. regulators.
Under the new structure, both ICE and NYSE Euronext will
become units of ICE Group. Each share of ICE common stock will
be converted into the right to receive one share of the new
holding company.
Following the deal's close, ICE Group's stock will be listed
on the New York Stock Exchange under ICE's current stock symbol
"ICE".
The terms of the agreement, including consideration to be
paid to NYSE Euronext shareholders, are substantially the same,
ICE said in the filing.