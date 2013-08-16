China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Aug 16 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the takeover of NYSE Euronext by IntercontinentalExchange, according to a regulatory filing made available on the regulator's website early on Friday.
While the SEC is not the U.S. regulator responsible for reviewing exchange mergers for possible antitrust concerns, it is required to review them to ensure compliance with federal regulations governing how exchanges self-police their markets.
The deal, which will give ICE control of Liffe, Europe's second-largest derivatives market, is expected to close in early September. It still needs approval from national regulators in Europe.
Shareholders of both companies have already signed off on the deal, as has the European Commission. The friendly takeover was worth $8.2 billion when it was announced in December, and was valued at $10.6 billion based on the closing price of the ICE's stock on Aug. 1.
The combined ICE-NYSE Euronext would be the third-largest exchange group globally, behind world No. 1 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and CME Group.
Atlanta-based ICE and New York-based NYSE plan to spin off Euronext, which operates the Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon stock exchanges, after the deal has been completed.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.