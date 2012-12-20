ICE-NYSE deal offers trade-off for soft commodities

* ICE buying NYSE Euronext for $8 billion
* Purchase gives ICE a global softs presence
* Traders expect the merger to lower arbitrage costs
By Marcy Nicholson
NEW YORK, Dec 20 After its blockbuster $8
billion deal to buy NYSE Euronext, the
IntercontinentalExchange will have a near monopoly on futures
trading in the world's tastiest commodities, from sugar to cocoa
to coffee.
And while the combination of New York's soft market with the
London contracts owned by NYSE's Liffe may help cut costs for
many traders by allowing them to post less collateral for spread
trades, some also expressed concern that ICE's more
speculator-friendly approach could erode Liffe's consumer-based
traditions.
The difference is more philosophical than commercial, but
could be important at a time when ICE Chairman Jeffrey Sprecher
is seeking to retain the allegiance of New York soft commodity
traders after shutting down the 142-year-old trading floor.
"Whereas European markets have tended to respect the needs
of physical trading entities that provide the bedrock for the
commodity market, ICE has been all about attracting volume from
any source at any time," said one U.S. dealer who trades
physical commodities as well as on Liffe and ICE futures.
"Anything that would lead to Liffe behaving more like ICE is
not an attractive proposition to us."
The soft commodity contracts are really a sideshow to the
larger logic behind ICE's deal, which will propel the
Atlanta-based exchange into European financial futures and help
it to take on arch rival CME group.
But the London International Financial Futures Exchange
(Liffe), the second-largest European derivatives exchange, also
trades white sugar, robusta coffee and cocoa futures and
options. The contracts are all similar to those on ICE Futures
U.S., although the qualities differ slightly, with New York
trading unprocessed raw sugar and higher-quality arabica coffee.
(FACTBOX on ICE/Liffe agricultural markets: )
EARLY HOURS
ICE, which was founded in 2000 and whose main operations are
in energy futures, took on the softs complex - coffee, cocoa,
sugar, frozen concentrated orange juice and cotton - in 2007
when it bought the New York Board of Trade.
It quickly introduced electronic trade and extended trading
hours, rapidly increasing its trading volume, bringing the
careers of hundreds of floor traders to an end. The trading
floor shut completely in October.
Few expect ICE's domination of the soft commodity markets to
attract much regulatory scrutiny.
"They are becoming a major player globally in all the
different softs businesses, but those are small markets, and I
don't think that it's anything that would cause the regulators
any problem," said John Lothian of the John Lothian Newsletter
in Chicago.
But the threat of greater concentration comes at a time when
ICE has recently announced increased market fees, effective in
January, causing traders to wonder if more price hikes are on
the way and could possibly be directed at dealings on Liffe.
"If you have a lack of competition, fees tend to go up,"
says Michael McDougall, a vice-president for brokerage Newedge
USA in New York.
BOOST FOR SUGAR
The biggest winners from the deal are likely to be
arbitrageurs who trade the same commodity on both exchanges in
order to profit from the difference in price.
It's a major aspect of daily dealings in cocoa futures, with
the London market being dealt in the British pound and the New
York market in U.S. dollars.
"Given that Liffe now will be owned by ICE, potentially we
could see a reduced margin structure when you trade whites with
raws," McDougall said.
In coffee, Liffe's cheaper robusta contract is commonly
traded against ICE's arabica while the processed white sugar
that trades on Liffe gets a premium against the ICE raw sugar
futures.
"Anything that will add to liquidity and ease of trading of
the London market should be welcomed," said Jonathan Kingsman, a
sugar trade veteran who heads agriculture at information
provider Platts.