NYSE plans NYSE American to counter 'Flash Boys' exchange IEX

NEW YORK Jan 25 The operator of the New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will change the model of its NYSE MKT exchange to implement a so-called speed bump, in a direct challenge to the Investors' Exchange, the newest U.S. stock exchange.

NYSE Group, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE), said it plans to change the name of its NYSE MKT exchange to the American Exchange, and to add a delay for incoming and outgoing orders and proprietary market data.

NYSE said NYSE American will have largely the same model as IEX Group's Investors' Exchange, including a 350 micro-second delay, except it will have electronic market makers with obligations to ease the trading of NYSE U.S.-listed stocks.

IEX has said its speed bump was meant to even the playing field between fast traders and slow traders, while NYSE said its speed bump was to offer investors more choice.

The Investors' Exchange launched in August 2016 as the 13th U.S. stock exchange after a protracted approval process with regulators that included fierce resistance from incumbent exchanges including NYSE, Nasdaq Inc and Bats Global Markets.

ICE Chief Executive Jeffrey Sprecher even called IEX "un-American" for trying to implement its speed bump, because it was unclear whether a stock market was allowed to delay stock orders.

NYSE American is a throwback to the American Stock Exchange, the exchange's name before it was bought by NYSE in 2008. The exchange lists around 370 small companies and has a market share of less than 0.5 percent. IEX has a market share of around 2 percent.

A spokesman for IEX Group was not immediately available for comment.

New York-based IEX and its founders were thrust into the spotlight in March 2014 when they were featured in Michael Lewis's book, "Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt."

The book caused a heated debate on Wall Street after Lewis said the market was rigged by profit-hungry exchanges in favor of high-frequency trading firms. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)