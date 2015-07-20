Bets on higher Brent jump on price rebound -ICE

LONDON, July 20 Hedge funds and money managers
increased their bets on rising Brent crude oil in the
week to July 14 as prices rebounded from three-month lows, data
from the InterContinental Exchange showed on Monday.
Large speculators raised their net long positions in Brent
by 22,236 contracts to 228,046 during July 8-14, a third
successive week of higher net longs.
Net longs in gasoil fell by 10,464 contracts to 16,668 in
same week, the data showed.
Brent futures closed on July 14 at $58.51 a barrel, up from
$56.85 a week earlier. Brent hit a three-month intra-day low of
$55.10 on July 14, its lowest since April 2.
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Jason Neely)