ICE reports higher third-quarter net earnings

NEW YORK Nov 4 Intercontinental Exchange Inc on Tuesday reported higher third-quarter net earnings on the back of the exchange and clearing house operator's $11 billion acquisition of NYSE Euronext in November last year.

ICE said it had earned $206 million, or $1.80 a share, compared with $141 million, or $1.92 a share, a year earlier, before it completed the NYSE deal, which diluted per-share earnings. (Reporting by John McCrank Editing by W Simon)