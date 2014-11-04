ICE reports higher third-quarter net earnings

BRIEF-TowneBank to buy Paragon Commercial Corp and Paragon Commercial Bank
* Towne Bank expands north Carolina presence through the acquisition of Paragon Commercial Corporation and Paragon Commercial Bank
NEW YORK Nov 4 Intercontinental Exchange Inc on Tuesday reported higher third-quarter net earnings on the back of the exchange and clearing house operator's $11 billion acquisition of NYSE Euronext in November last year.
ICE said it had earned $206 million, or $1.80 a share, compared with $141 million, or $1.92 a share, a year earlier, before it completed the NYSE deal, which diluted per-share earnings. (Reporting by John McCrank Editing by W Simon)
* UPS generates 6.2% revenue growth and increases Q1 eps to $1.32
* Caci awarded $48 million prime contract to support U.S. Army chief information officer/G-6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: