UPDATE 1-ICE reports higher third-quarter net earnings

NEW YORK Nov 4 Intercontinental Exchange Inc on Tuesday reported higher third-quarter net earnings on the back of the exchange and clearing house operator's $11 billion acquisition of NYSE Euronext in November last year.

ICE said it had earned $206 million, or $1.80 a share, compared with $141 million, or $1.92 a share, a year earlier, before it completed the NYSE deal, which diluted per-share earnings.

Excluding one-time items such as acquisition costs, ICE earned $2.15 a share, topping the analysts' average estimate by 14 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Atlanta-based ICE said it has been making good progress in integrating its NYSE acquisition, which gave it an entry to the interest rate futures business through control of Liffe, Europe's No. 2 derivatives market.

"We have seamlessly transitioned most of Liffe's markets to ICE's futures exchanges and NYSE achieved a quarterly record in initial public offerings and capital raising," Chief Executive Jeffrey Sprecher said in a statement.

The company said, however, it has reduced its bonus accrual by $5 million for 2014 based on the expectation that full-year results will be slightly below target.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $745 million from $338 million, helped by higher transaction and clearing fees, and market data and listings revenues. Analysts had expected revenue of $743.9 million.

ICE said it expects fourth quarter and full year 2014 operating expenses in the range of $375 million to $380 million and $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion, respectively. Stripping out certain acquisition-related costs, the company expects fourth quarter and full year 2014 operating expenses in the range of $344 million to $349 million and $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion, respectively. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by W Simon and Chizu Nomiyama)